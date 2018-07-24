  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Pepperidge Farm is voluntarily recalling four varieties of Goldfish Crackers because of fears they could have salmonella.

The company took the action Monday after one of its ingredient suppliers notified it that whey powder used in a seasoning may be contaminated.

The products were distributed in the United States and no illnesses have been reported.

goldfish recall Pepperidge Farms Recalls 4 Types Of Goldfish Snacks Over Salmonella Fears

The Goldfish recall covers Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar, Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion, Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar and Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel.

The company has posted a chart with the product codes on its website.

No other Pepperidge Farm products in the U.S. are subject to the recall.

The products can be returned to place of purchase for a refund.

Consumers can call customer service at 800-679-1791.

