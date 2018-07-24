Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) — Sir Paul McCartney returned to Abbey Road studios Monday, crossing the famous patch of road immortalized on The Beatles’ 1969 album, “Abbey Road.”

He and his daughter Mary decided to have a little fun and recreate the famous stroll in front of delighted fans.

Sir Paul then posted the video on his Instagram account.

🎥@maryamccartney #PaulMcCartney #EgyptStation #AbbeyRoad A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney) on Jul 23, 2018 at 5:23am PDT

So why did the Beatle cross the road?

The rock legend was visiting the iconic London venue to play an intimate gig for competition winners – a gig which will air on Spotify in September.

McCartney is set to release his latest album “Egypt Station” on September 7 and will play dates in London, Glasgow and Liverpool in December.