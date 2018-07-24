  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Paul McCartney

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBSMiami) — Sir Paul McCartney returned to Abbey Road studios Monday, crossing the famous patch of road immortalized on The Beatles’ 1969 album, “Abbey Road.”

paul mccartney abbey road1 Paul McCartney Crosses Abbey Road Once Again

(Source: Instagram.com/PaulMcCartney)

He and his daughter Mary decided to have a little fun and recreate the famous stroll in front of delighted fans.

Sir Paul then posted the video on his Instagram account.

 

🎥@maryamccartney #PaulMcCartney #EgyptStation #AbbeyRoad

A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney) on

So why did the Beatle cross the road?

The rock legend was visiting the iconic London venue to play an intimate gig for competition winners – a gig which will air on Spotify in September.

McCartney is set to release his latest album “Egypt Station” on September 7 and will play dates in London, Glasgow and Liverpool in December.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s