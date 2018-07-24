Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The crusade for change after the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has gone international.

On Tuesday, a group of students from Parkland planted 17 trees thousands of miles away in New Zealand to commemorate each of those killed in one of the worst school shootings in U.S. history.

The 28 students from Douglas High were visiting New Zealand to learn more about sustaining youth movements. Each student was paired with a member of New Zealand’s Student Volunteer Army, which began helping citizens in Christchurch after a 2011 earthquake killed 185 people in the city.

While the tragedies came from different origins, both groups of students said they felt a common bond.

Douglas High student Delaney Tarr said her strongest memory from the February 14th shooting was a feeling of fear.

“We will never be able to really experience Valentine’s Day, to experience school, to experience life in the same way that we used to,” she said.

The summit has been a chance for the students to discuss youth issues, leadership, and promoting change through movements.

The confessed gunman, former student Nikolas Cruz, is jailed on 17 counts of first-degree murder.