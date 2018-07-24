Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLAISTOW, N.H. (CBS Local) – A Massachusetts man apparently learned the hard way that the “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy at Planet Fitness only goes so far.

Police say 34-year-old Eric Stagno was walking around naked at the Plaistow gym before settling in on the yoga mats. Officers arrived at the Planet Fitness to find him nude on his knees in a yoga-type position.

The Haverhill man was arrested without incident and charged with indecent exposure/lewdness and disorderly conduct.

Gymgoers who saw Stagno’s naked exercises reported feeling “disgusted,” “sick” and “unsafe,” Morgan said.

Stagno was released on $1,000 bail and is due on Plaistow Circuit Court on Sept. 21.

[H/T CBS Boston]