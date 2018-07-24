Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — Who wants to be a half billionaire? Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot now stands at $522 million.

It’s the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history and if no one matches all five numbers plus the Mega ball, the jackpot will continue to grow.

The Powerball jackpot also remains at $147 million.

Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 292.2 million to one.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions jackpots also start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1-in-302.5 million.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night and the Powerball drawing Wednesday night during the 11pm news on CBS4, your official lottery station.