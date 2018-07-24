  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A judge will hear lawsuit to block plans by David Beckham’s group to a build a large soccer complex on publicly owned land in the City of Miami.

Tuesday’s emergency hearing was set last week after a lawyer filed the suit against the city for allegedly violating its charter.

William Muir filed the suit. He claims the vote would violate the city’s charter because the city did not seek any alternative, competitive bids for use of the land.

If successful, the suit will prevent plans by Beckham’s group to build their soccer complex on land currently occupied by the Melreese Country Club and Golf Course from appearing on the November ballot.

Time is a factor. If the issue is to be on the November ballot, it must be filed with the elections office by August 7th.

If voters approve, the issue goes back to the city’s commission who will then hammer out the fine print of the lease agreement.

