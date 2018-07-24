Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) – While the number is down from the past two years, Florida has had 59 reported cases of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in 2018, according to a state Department of Health website.

The disease, which caused major concerns in 2016, is particularly dangerous to pregnant women because it can cause severe birth defects.

The 59 cases reported as of Monday are all classified as “travel related” — generally meaning people were infected elsewhere and brought the virus into the state.

The largest number of reported cases, 22, has been in Collier County, according to the state website.

Next-highest is Miami-Dade County, with 13 cases. By comparison, Florida had 262 reported cases statewide in 2017 and 1,471 cases in 2016.