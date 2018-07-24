  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami Gardens father who was shot Monday night while holding his year old son in arms has died.

It happened just before 9 p.m. near NW 23rd Avenue and 187th Street.

Darin Williams, 27, was standing in front of his home holding his son when the gunfire erupted. Williams, who was shot multiple times, was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center where he died. His son, who was hit at least once, was also airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center where he’s listed as stable.

Maxine Soley lives near where the shooting took place. She said she was on the phone and thought she was hearing a lot of fireworks.

“It was like a barrage, pop, pop and I said to the person I was talking to, those damn fools must maybe think it’s still the 4th of July,” she said.

“It’s sad, it’s depressing, it’s alarming. This used to be a very quiet nice neighborhood. I don’t know why this is happening,” she added.

Police say four males with multiple firearms fled in a dark colored Honda with tinted windows and a paper tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.

