MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins training camp could be on the move.
The team currently trains in Davie but is looking to move to a new facility next to Hard Rock Stadium. CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald reports the new facility would cost at $50 million to build.
Miami-Dade commissioners are set to vote on a deal that would increase an existing subsidy deal to help with the relocation. A separate deal with City of Miami Gardens would refund the team $500 thousand of tax money once the new facility and headquarters are built.
