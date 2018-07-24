Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins training camp could be on the move.

The team currently trains in Davie but is looking to move to a new facility next to Hard Rock Stadium. CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald reports the new facility would cost at $50 million to build.

Miami-Dade commissioners are set to vote on a deal that would increase an existing subsidy deal to help with the relocation. A separate deal with City of Miami Gardens would refund the team $500 thousand of tax money once the new facility and headquarters are built.

