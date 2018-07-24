  • WFOR TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Dolphins, Miami Gardens, sports

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins training camp could be on the move.

The team currently trains in Davie but is looking to move to a new facility next to Hard Rock Stadium. CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald reports the new facility would cost at $50 million to build.

Miami-Dade commissioners are set to vote on a deal that would increase an existing subsidy deal to help with the relocation. A separate deal with City of Miami Gardens would refund the team $500 thousand of tax money once the new facility and headquarters are built.

CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald contributed to this report

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s