LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami) – Pop star Demi Lovato was hospitalized Tuesday in Los Angeles after an apparent heroin overdose, according to TMZ.

The website is reporting that sources say Lovato was transported from a home in the Hollywood Hills just before noon and is currently being treated.

Her condition is unknown.

Los Angeles Police have declined to name the person who was transported.

gettyimages 1004154770 TMZ: Demi Lovato Hospitalized For Possible Overdose

Demi Lovato performs during the 2018 California Mid-State Fair on July 22, 2018 in Paso Robles, California. (Photo by C Flanigan/Getty Images)

Lovato most recently performed at the 2018 California Mid-State Fair on July 22 in Paso Robles.

Lovato has fought substance abuse for years and recently released a song called Sober, where she reveals she had fallen off the wagon.

Previous addictions, which she has talked freely about, include alcohol, cocaine and Oxycontin.

In a YouTube documentary called Simply Complicated, she opened up about her past drug use, which began when she was 17.

