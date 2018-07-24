Filed Under:Local TV, Stolen Tip Jar

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida food delivery driver was caught on camera stealing the tip jar from a restaurant where he was picking up food.

stolen tip jar Sticky Fingered Delivery Driver Caught On Camera Swiping Tip Jar At Miami Restaurant

Food delivery driver caught on surveillance video stealing the tip jar from Ms. Cheezious restaurant. (Source: Instagram/MsCheezious)

According to Ms. Cheezious, which specializes in grilled cheese sandwiches, the Postmates driver swiped the tip jar as he walked out of their restaurant on 74th Street and Biscayne Boulevard on Monday night.

The restaurant posted surveillance video of the sticky fingered driver stealing the jar right off the counter as he walked out the door.

The Instagram post reads, “So last night a @postmates driver thought it was a good idea to steal the tip jar after picking up a delivery at our Biscayne location. Please help us find this P.O.S.”.

If you recognize the guy in the video, you can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s