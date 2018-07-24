Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Florida food delivery driver was caught on camera stealing the tip jar from a restaurant where he was picking up food.

According to Ms. Cheezious, which specializes in grilled cheese sandwiches, the Postmates driver swiped the tip jar as he walked out of their restaurant on 74th Street and Biscayne Boulevard on Monday night.

The restaurant posted surveillance video of the sticky fingered driver stealing the jar right off the counter as he walked out the door.

The Instagram post reads, “So last night a @postmates driver thought it was a good idea to steal the tip jar after picking up a delivery at our Biscayne location. Please help us find this P.O.S.”.

If you recognize the guy in the video, you can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.