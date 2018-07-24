Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) — A Ft. Lauderdale family is now without their home following some dangerous child’s play.

Monday afternoon a 3-year-old boy was playing with a cigarette lighter when he accidentally set his family’s house on fire.

The boy reportedly told investigators he lit a paper on fire and it fell onto a bed. The fire spread quickly to the living room.

The boy, his father, and another child were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.

Fort Lauderdale Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan says firefighters were hampered by the home’s hurricane shutters. He advises people to take their shutters down when they aren’t needed.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family. The children will be required to attend a fire-started educational program.

