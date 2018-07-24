Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Auditors are reviewing the operations of Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam’s agency, including the office responsible for issuing permits for concealed weapons.

It’s not clear when the audit will be finished, but the review was underway before news stories revealed problems in the office. The audit is being done by the state’s auditor general, who is appointed by the Legislature.

Putnam’s office confirmed Tuesday that the audit has started.

Revelations of lapses in concealed carry permitting have drawn criticism for Putnam as he runs for governor. It was reported in June that the agency was forced to revoke 291 permits after discovering that federal background checks were not completed.

A 2012 internal investigation found that 48 Florida state employees made mistakes in issuing permits for concealed weapons, security guards and other similar licenses.

