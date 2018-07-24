Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Hey South Florida. Amazon and Whole Foods Market is expanding its delivery service to parts of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach.

The service is also available for Amazon Prime members via Prime Now in parts of New York.

Delivery is free on some orders but Amazon does recommend a tip for the drivers.

Amazon charges $4.99 for one-hour delivery but offers two-hour delivery for free on orders of more than $35.

Amazon purchased Whole Foods last summer.

Pompano Beach, Coconut Creek, Coral Gables, Palmetto Bay, and Pembroke Pines are all included in the initial roll out, with new Zip codes being added every day, according to a company spokesperson.

To see if your zip code is included, visit www.primenow.com.

Delivery from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. The service is another perk for members of Amazon Prime, which costs $119 a year.