WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump has forcefully responded to Iran’s president who warned that war with Iran is the “mother of all wars.”

Late Sunday, President Trump didn’t mince words when he tweeted to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

Earlier Sunday, Rouhani threatened Trump by saying “don’t play with the lion’s tail, this would only lead to regret.” He added that “peace with Iran is the mother of all peace and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked Monday if Trump war of words run the risk of inciting war with Iran.

“Look the President’s responding to Iran and he’s not going to allow them to continue to make threats against America. If anybody’s inciting anything, look no further than to Iran,” she replied.

Trump has taken a hard-line with Iran since taking office and was highly critical of the deal the Obama administration negotiated to stop Iran’s nuclear weapons program.

Last May, Trump pulled America out of the Iran nuclear deal. Next month, the U.S. will re-impose oil and banking sanctions.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called on Iranians to stand up to their own government.

“The level of corruption and wealth among the Iranian leaders shows that it is run by something that resembles the mafia, more than a government,” he said.

Iran responded to Pompeo’s remarks saying the U.S. is trying to interfere in state matters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu kicked off his Cabinet meeting Monday praising Trump for taking a tough stand against Iran.

Iran has pledged to destroy Israel in the past and Netanyahu has long pushed international partners to do more to stand up to Iran.