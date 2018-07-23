  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Gardens police is investigating the shooting of two people, including a 1-year-old child.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 18700 block of NW 23rd Avenue, Monday at around 9 p.m.

A 22-year-old and a 1-year-old child had to be airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where they were listed in critical condition.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.

