Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Investigators are searching for two men caught on camera setting cars on fire.

Surveillance cameras captured the men as they poured something on the car on Southwest 79th Street in Kendall, just before 2 a.m. Monday.

The owner of the cars says he watched the two men torch his cars from a window.

He believes it is a business dispute.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.