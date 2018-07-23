Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The maker of Ritz Crackers and Ritz Bits is recalling some of their products over potential risk of salmonella.

Mondelez Global says it’s recalling 16 varieties of Ritz Cracker Sandwiches and Ritz Bits products in the U.S. The products contain whey powder, which its supplier has recalled due to the potential presence of salmonella.

Mondelez says no illnesses have been reported yet. Symptoms of salmonella include fever, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the young, elderly or those with weakened immune systems.

