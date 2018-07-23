Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – One person was hurt when a building collapsed in Miami Beach.

The building, at 5775 Collins Avenue, was in the process of being demolished.

The company had a permit for the demolition but did not have a permit for an implosion, according to the Miami Beach police. The building’s collapse appeared to be the result of an implosion, but police have not confirmed that.

Update: Building had demolition permit, not implosion permit. As of now 1 injury who has been transported to JMH. pic.twitter.com/u3oTTYMY83 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) July 23, 2018

The injured person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police have shut down all traffic in the area.