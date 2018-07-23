Filed Under:Building Collapse, Local TV, Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – One person was hurt when a building collapsed in Miami Beach.

The building, at 5775 Collins Avenue, was in the process of being demolished.

The company had a permit for the demolition but did not have a permit for an implosion, according to the Miami Beach police. The building’s collapse appeared to be the result of an implosion, but police have not confirmed that.

The injured person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police have shut down all traffic in the area.

Miami Beach police on the scene of a building collapse. (Source: Miami Beach Police)

