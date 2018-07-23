Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Behind the scenes at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, dramatic changes are in store for students returning August 15th.

The principal tweeted that clear backpacks are out and the school will start a pilot metal detector program.

The school is also altering the fire alarm tone.

Back on February 14th when accused shooter Nikolas Cruz Entered the Freshman building and shot and killed 17 students and staff, the smoke from the gunfire set of the fire alarm.

That sound is a painful reminder of the chaos and tragedy that ensued.

“I like the metal detectors,” said Stoneman Douglas student Gabriella Figueroa.

Figueroa was in an adjacent building and heard the gunfire. She hid in a closet and lost friends in the massacre.

“No one is gonna bring anything cause you have metal detectors. I feel a lot safer too.”

She is glad that they will no longer have to carry ‘clear’ backpacks because of privacy issues.

The principal also tweeted that the school has added dozens of security cameras and changed the hardware on doors.

All schools in Broward, not just Stoneman Douglas will see enhanced safety measures in the fall.

All students and staff will need to wear identification badges.

The district is working on limiting access points to all schools.

And there will be more code red drills.

We asked parent Cesar Figueroa what else he’d like to see. H said, “Someone video checking and interviewing kids is a good measure.”

“The school, FBI and BSO, everyone failed. We have to learn from it,” he added.

The Parkland massacre lessons are not lost on Miami-Dade schools.

Students returning in three weeks will see more armed and unarmed officers, fewer entry points at their schools to limit intruders, and ID badges will become

a permanent part of the uniform.