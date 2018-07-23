Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting in Overtown.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at NW 3rd Avenue and 13th Street. The call came in to police as a triple shooting.

Arriving officers found two men who had been shot in the foot.

Witnesses told police there were three men talking when they were targeted in a drive-by shooting in which 20 to 30 shots were fired.

A woman on the scene told CBS4’s Rielle Creighton that her 73-year-old father was one of the people shot. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. It’s unclear if he was one of the men who the police found or if he is a third victim.