MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An altercation between two barbers at a Sunrise barbershop Monday escalated to one man shooting the other dead.

Sunrise police said it happened at around 12:25 p.m. when two men go into a physical altercation and one pulled a gun and shot the other.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody at the barbershop, according to authorities.

Authorities did not disclose the victims’ name pending next-of-kin notification.

Sunrise police continue their investigation.

No further details were immediately released.