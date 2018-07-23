Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida Governor Rick Scott is proposing that members of Congress work full-time in order to qualify for their full annual salary of 174,000.

Scott is also the Republican candidate for US Senate. He was in Medley on Monday.

He argues that members of Congress too often only work three days a week.

Scott isn’t the first Republican to contend members of Congress aren’t working hard enough to justify their pay.

Several other GOP politicians over the last few years have argued that Congress should become a part-time job.