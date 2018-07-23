Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – If you’ve got Italian on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know.

The new arrival, called Giorgio Cafe, is located at 2296 Coral Way.

It’s a resurfacing of the popular Alameda Deli, which was also on Coral Way, that had to close due to its building being torn down.

Giorgio Cafe’s version of Italian is tinged with Argentinian influences, which you’ll notice when you spot the incongruous empanadas. Regardless of Italian or Argentinian influence, you’ll find that sandwiches dominate the menu at the Coral Way spot.

The menu offers breakfast and lunch options. Notable selections include the Caprese sandwich, the prosciutto, and mozzarella sandwich (with tomato, lettuce, basil, olive oil and balsamic) and the milaneza sandwich (chicken or beef) with lettuce and tomatoes.

Other menu options include salads, breakfast platters, coffees, and desserts.

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Giorgio Cafe is on its way to re-establishing a local fan base.

Wl M., who reviewed the eatery, wrote, “The sandwiches are delicious. First, the bread is nice and steamy with a crunchy exterior. Second, the meats and cheeses are far better than those chain delis use. You can taste the difference. Nice, friendly service that you get from a family-owned place.”

Yelper Stephany R. added, “Giorgio Cafe is a total gem! … They have the best empanadas in Miami: Caprese, chicken, meat and spinach. The Caprese is my absolute favorite. Also, it has delicious sweets like alfajores and facturas.”

Head on over to check it out: Giorgio Cafe is open from 8 a.m.–6 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.–4 p.m. on Saturday. (It’s closed on Sunday.)