MIAMI (CBSMiami – If you want to cast a ballot in the 2018 Florida Primary Election, there is only one week left to register to vote.

The deadline to register is 29 days before the election and in this case, the Primary Election is August 28.

That means the deadline to register is Monday, July 30.

You can register at county elections offices, public libraries, military recruitment offices or driver’s license offices.

In order to register to vote in Florida, you must:

Be a Citizen of the United States of America Be a Florida resident Be 18 years old, though you can pre-register at 16. Not have been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored Not have been convicted of a felony without your civil rights having been restored Provide your current and valid Florida driver’s license number or Florida identification card number

Florida is a “closed primary” state which means only voters registered with a political party may vote in that party’s Primary Election.

All registered voters, regardless of party affiliation, may vote on issues and nonpartisan races during a Primary Election.

Prospective voters who meet all the eligibility requirements can register to vote online. You may also submit a Voter Registration Application (Español) (Kreyòl) by mail. Print, sign and mail it to the Elections Department. The application must contain the applicant’s original signature.

