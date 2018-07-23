Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The flight school that owned two planes involved in the mid-air collision over the Everglades last week announced Monday it is shutting down for good.

Dean International Flight School’s announcement came without warning.

The owner says he made the decision entirely on his own.

Four people died during last Tuesday’s crash.

The company had also been involved in several other recent crashes.

No word on what will become to the students currently enrolled in their program.