Filed Under:Dean International Flight School, Everglades, Miami-Dade, Mid-Air Collision

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The flight school that owned two planes involved in the mid-air collision over the Everglades last week announced Monday it is shutting down for good.

Dean International Flight School’s announcement came without warning.

The owner says he made the decision entirely on his own.

Four people died during last Tuesday’s crash.

The company had also been involved in several other recent crashes.

No word on what will become to the students currently enrolled in their program.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s