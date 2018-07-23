Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — Feeling lucky? Lottery players have a chance to win big this week as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots continue to grow.

Jackpots for both multi-state games have risen to a combined total of $659 million.

The Powerball jackpot rolled to $147 million after Saturday night’s draw, and the Mega Millions jackpot rose to $512 million.

Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 292.2 million to one.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions jackpots also start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1-in-302.5 million.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night and the Powerball drawing Wednesday night during the 11pm news on CBS4, your official lottery station.