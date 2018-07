Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Investigators are looking for the person who was caught on camera setting cars on fire.

It happened in the 9500 block of SW 79th Street in Kendall.

In the surveillance video, a person is seen pouring something on a car, then there’s a spark on the trunk before it went up in flames.

Firefighters put out the flames but the cars were too damaged to be salvaged.