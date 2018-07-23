Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBS Local) – If you had the opportunity, would you like to work a four-day work week?

A new study involving workers in New Zealand shows a four-day work week increased employee productivity.

Supervisors said their staff were more creative, they were on time and had better attendance, and they didn’t leave early or take long breaks.

Employers said they came back more energized after their days off.

Workers reported an improvement in work-life balance by nearly a quarter.