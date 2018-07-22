  • WFOR TVOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— A Fort Myers police officer is in serious but stable condition after getting shot.

The News-Press of Fort Myers reports that the officer was seriously wounded Saturday night near a gas station. The police officer was taken by helicopter to a local hospital.

Local officials, however, have not provided many other details about the shooting.

Fort Myers Police Chief Derrick Diggs told local reporters that a suspect in the shooting had been taken into custody.

Gov. Rick Scott spoke to the police chief and the local sheriff about the shooting shortly after it happened.

