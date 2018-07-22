Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating an apparent drowning at Black Point Park & Marina in Homestead.

Police units responded to the marina at approximately 10:10 a.m. Sunday, to a call of an apparent drowning. When the officers got there, they found an adult male

who was unresponsive, authorities said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units also responded to the scene and attempted to revive the man, but could not.

The park is located in the 24700 block of SW 87 Avenue.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.

No further information available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.