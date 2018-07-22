Filed Under:Drowning, Miami Beach, Miami Beach Fire Rescue, Miami Beach Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade man died Saturday afternoon from an apparent drowning in Miami Beach.

Miami Beach police and rescue units responded to the 82 Street Beach where a man was pulled unresponsive from the ocean, authorities said.

The man was identified by police as 55-year-old Anthony Waiters. 

Waiters had been at his girlfriend’s family reunion at a nearby pavilion, police said. 

An official cause of death will be issued once an autopsy is completed.

