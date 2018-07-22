Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Former Miami Dolphins head coach Tony Sparano died Sunday at the age of 56.

Sparano complained about chest pains Thursday. He went to the hospital where doctors performed tests, but released him Friday, according to sources.

He was the Dolphins’ head coach from 2008-11 and went 29-32. He went 11-5 and won the AFC East in his first season with Miami.

Sparano had been the offensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings since 2016.

Stephen Ross on the passing of Tony Sparano. pic.twitter.com/0AypInN4Ne — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) July 22, 2018

The Vikings announced Sparano’s death in a statement that did not provide a cause.

“Tony was a passionate and driven individual who cared deeply about his family, and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren,” Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf said in the statement. “Tony’s presence within the Vikings organization will be deeply missed.”

Sparano began his NFL coaching career in 1999 and had stints as a head coach with the Miami Dolphins and Oakland Raiders.

Sparano also spent time with the Browns, Redskins, Jaguars, Cowboys and 49ers.

Sparano played at the University of New Haven where he was a four-year letterman. He was hired as New Haven’s head coach in 1994 and held that position for five seasons.

Sparano is survived by his wife, two sons, a daughter and four grandchildren.

The Vikings open training camp on July 28.

