By Jim DeFede
Filed Under:CBS Miami, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, Facing South Florida, Jim DeFede, Live TV, Politics, Putin, Trump

Congresswoman and former chair of the Democratic National Committee Debbie Wasserman Schultz joins us in studio to discuss the Trump-Putin Conference and other issues facing South Florida.

