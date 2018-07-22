Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman had to be transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Sunday morning following a crash between two vehicles in unincorporated Miami-Dade County.

Police said a collision between two vehicles took place at the intersection of 134th Avenue and West 248 Street at approximately 8:34 a.m.

The vehicles involved were described by police as a Dodge Neon and a GMC truck. Police said the Dodge was heading south on 134 Avenue and the truck was traveling west on 248th Street when the crash happened.

The driver of the Neon was transported to Jackson where she is in critical condition, according to authorities.

The driver of the truck sustained no injuries, according to police.

No other details were immediately released.