MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An apartment complex fire in North Miami displaced several families in North Miami on Sunday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the two-alarm fire in the 1300 block of Northeast 127th Street shortly after noon.

Firefighters said the roof of the building was engulfed in flames when they got to the scene.

It took almost 60 firefighters to battle the blaze they say destroyed 10 apartments.

“I’m lucky I’m alive. My cats alive my roommates weren’t there, all the families are okay that’s all that matters. it just sucks,” said resident Gabrielle Colon.

It is not clear how the fire started.

No one was injured in the blaze.