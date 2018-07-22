Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

ST. PETERSBURG (AP) — Pinch-hitter Daniel Robertson connected for a game-ending grand slam, lifting the Tampa Bay Rays to a 6-4 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Robertson drove a 1-0 pitch from Kyle Barraclough (0-4) into the left-field seats. Robertson’s two-out shot was his eighth homer and came on the closer’s 40th pitch of the inning.

The 28-year-old Barraclough allowed three straight hits, including Ji-Man Choi’s RBI single, to start the ninth. Carlos Gomez struck out and Mallex Smith bounced into a forceout, but Willy Adames walked on a 3-2 pitch before Robertson was sent to the plate.

Miguel Rojas drove in two runs for the Marlins, who were trying for their first three-game series sweep. Trevor Richards allowed one run and three hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Tampa Bay right-hander Chris Archer (3-5) struck out 13 in six innings. But he allowed four runs, three earned, and eight hits in front of scouts from several playoff contenders.

Archer, who made his third start since returning from a left abdominal strain, is one of several Tampa Bay veterans that could be moved before the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Teams represented Sunday included the New York Yankees (two scouts), Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona, Atlanta and Cleveland. Nathan Eovaldi’s start Friday was also well attended by scouts.

Rojas keyed Miami’s four-run second with a two-run double. Bryan Holaday added an RBI single.

Marlins center fielder Cameron Maybin was ejected by plate umpire Andy Fletcher in the fourth for arguing a called third strike.

Miami’s Derek Dietrich and J.T. Realmuto both struck out four times.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Tayron Guerrero (left lumbar strain) worked a scoreless inning Saturday for Double-A Jacksonville and will have another outing Tuesday. … RHP Sandy Alcantara (infection) will go three innings or 45 pitches with Class A Jupiter on Monday.

Rays: CF Kevin Kiermaier (right foot bone bruise) will have his status updated Monday. … A decision on whether reliever Jonny Venters (strained right hamstring) will make a second rehab appearances before returning has not been made.

MOVING DAY

The Rays recalled Adames from Triple-A Durham to provide infield depth after shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria hurt his left oblique Saturday. The Rays are hopeful Hechavarria will return within a few days. To make room on the roster, outfielder Justin Williams was optioned to Durham one day after making his big league debut as a pinch hitter.

MINORS’ MATTERS

Rays two-way prospect Brendan McKay is scheduled for his first mound appearance Monday night for Class A Charlotte since missing a month with an oblique injury. The left-hander made two starts, totaling six innings, during a rehab assignment with the rookie-level GCL Rays.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Jose Urena (2-9) will face Atlanta LHP Sean Newcomb (8-5) on Monday night.

Rays: Will have a bullpen day Monday night against Yankees ace Luis Severino (14-2).

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)