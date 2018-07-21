Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Los Angeles police say a gunman is in custody after taking hostages inside a busy supermarket.

Police were responding to a report of a shooting at the Trader Joe’s near Hyperion Avenue and Silver Lake Boulevard in Silver Lake Saturday afternoon.

Police confirmed the man was barricaded inside the store. Witnesses said patrons and workers were inside the store.

According to the Los Angeles Police Dept., a the man in his late teens allegedly shot his grandmother and another woman in South L.A. around 1:30 p.m. and fled in a 2015 Toyota Camry.

He was then involved in a police pursuit, during which he allegedly shot at officers. No officers were injured.

He ended up in Silver Lake, where he crashed outside the Trader Joe’s located at 2738 Hyperion Ave. before entering the store.

Some people were able to get out, but the suspect remained inside with others as of 4:45 p.m.

LAPD confirmed they were in contact with the suspect sometime before 6 p.m.

Officers in tactical gear were deployed to the scene.

A family reunification location has been set up at the LAPD Northeast Community Police Station located at N. 3353 San Fernando Rd.

Witnesses said the suspect may have had 20 to 30 held hostage inside the store. A witness tweeted he got out of the store safely, along with some employees.

