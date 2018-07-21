Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The man accused of shooting and killing an innocent store clerk this week turned himself into deputies on Friday.

Tyrone Fields, 19, is charged with robbery and murder. He’s accused of shooting and killing 61-year-old Ayub Ali, a store clerk who ran Aunt Molly’s food store for the past 4 years.

Deputies said surveillance video along with multiple tips led them to Fields.

According to deputies, the surveillance video that was released on Thursday, shows Fields follow Ali around the counter before placing a black object against his back.

At one point, Ali is seen putting his hands up and hands over the money.

Deputies said Fields left but came back and shot and killed the father of four.

“They told me it was somebody else not Ali. I didn’t know was Ali, when I found out it was Ali man my heart broke,” said his friend Joaquin Nieves.

“He took away Ali with four kids! This guy has worked hard all his life! He doesn’t bother anyone,” he continued.

Ali is survived by his wife and four kids, two of whom survived the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting on Valentine’s Day.