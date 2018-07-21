  • WFOR TVOn Air

By Lisa Petrillo
LITTLE HAITI (CBSMiami) — Conch salad is a traditional Bahamian dish that is so delicious and easy to make and quite popular all over South Florida.

It’s a popular dish at Chef Creole in Little Haiti as well where Chef Creole himself, also known as Wilkinson Sejour, is the man behind the magic.

Chef Creole is the founder of five namesake restaurants.

Born in the Bahamas to Haitian parents, Chef Creole grew up cooking with his parents and decided to turn his talents into a business.

In addition to his restaurants, this father of 13 created his own signature Pikliz Sauce ( he calls it caviar) sold online and at his restaurants.

The cuisine is Haitian inspired but has many influences from Jamaica and the Bahamas as well.

Here is Chef Creole making his famous Conch Salad with CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo for today’s Digital Bite .

Chef Creole’s Conch Salad 

(Recipe  for 2)

  • Finely chop 1 cup fresh green peppers, tomatoes, onions and a diced piece of conch, add a sliced hot bonnet pepper.
  • Put all ingredients in a mixing bowl
  • Add a pinch of salt and fresh ground pepper.
  • Just before eating, squeeze one to two fresh limes (depending on your taste ) directly into the bowl and over mixture and stir completely.
  • Serve immediately.
  • Enjoy!
