MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward State Attorney’s Office released undercover video and audio Friday in the case against suspended Hallandale Beach Mayor Joy Cooper.

Cooper is charged with accepting and soliciting campaign money in return for political favors.

Several of the undercover videos were recorded at restaurants where Cooper had meals with an attorney and undercover federal agents posing as land developers.

The videos are from 2012.

Prosecutors allege Cooper accepted thousands of dollars in donations in return for her promise of a majority of votes on the city commission, but Cooper’s attorney says the videos show Cooper did not promise anyone anything.

“You want me to give you a guarantee? I can’t give you a guarantee,” said Cooper.

Cooper has pled not guilty to the charges.

Her attorney says she had no knowledge of any illegal money entering her campaign coffers.