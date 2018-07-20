Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

COCONUT CREEK (CBSMiami) – When most people think of coyotes, they think about the old Looney Tunes cartoons where Wile E. Coyote spent his time out in the desert chasing after the Road Runner.

In reality, they’re here in our backyard and preying on our leftovers and pets.

Coyotes have been spotted in communities from Hollywood to Boca Raton, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Residents of one neighborhood in Coconut Creek believe they are responsible for the disappearance of eight cats in the last couple of months.

Crews at Broward parks in the northern end of the county have reported spotting them. According to the park division’s security manager, the county has a thriving coyote population, according to the Sun-Sentinel. Since they are not active during the day and they avoid humans, they are not considered a threat.

Trappers have reported an increase in calls concerning coyotes.

According to state wildlife officials, coyotes can be relocated but it has to happen in 24 hours, they have to remain in the same county where they were captured, and the area where they are released must have at least 40 contiguous acres and permission must be obtained from the landowner.

There have been reported cases of humans being attacked by coyotes but they have been known to attack cats and small dogs. Experts suggest keeping your cats inside and walk dogs on a leash.

Coyotes tend to be shy and elusive and most active at dawn and dusk.

Coyotes, which are native to North America, began showing up in Florida about 40 years ago. They are now in every county in the state including the Keys.