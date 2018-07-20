Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Swim Advisory remains in effect for three Miami-Dade beaches all weekend long.

Beachgoers are urged to stay out of the water at Golden Beach, Crandon Beach North, and Crandon Beach South.

The health department said recent water tests at those three beaches did not meet the standards for safe swimming and it doesn’t expect the swim advisory to be lifted until at least Monday.

Testing found a prevalence of enteric bacteria, which is an indicator of fecal pollution. The bacteria may have come from storm water run-off, wildlife, pets and human sewage.

This is the second time this month swimmers have been warned to stay out of the water at Crandon Beach North.

The advisory will be lifted when two consecutive water tests show acceptable bacteria levels.

The health department regularly tests water samples at 16 sites, as part of its Florida Healthy Beaches Program.