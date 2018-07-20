Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The principal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is taking measures to make the school safer.
Principal Ty Thompson took to Twitter on Friday to talk about how he is bolstering security after the tragic shooting that happened on Valentine’s Day.
He says clear backpacks are out and student ID’s are in.
Thompson also added that the doors will have a new locking hardware on them, a new intercom system will be in place, and additional security and cameras.