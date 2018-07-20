Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The principal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School is taking measures to make the school safer.

Principal Ty Thompson took to Twitter on Friday to talk about how he is bolstering security after the tragic shooting that happened on Valentine’s Day.

He says clear backpacks are out and student ID’s are in.

Additional Updates:

Clear backpacks are OUT for 18/19

IDs and lanyards are IN for 18/19

MSD will PILOT metal detectors in Fall

Fire alarm tones are being altered

Stay tuned.

Have a great weekend Eagles!#MSDStrong 🦅🦅 — Principal Thompson (@PrincipalMSD) July 20, 2018

Thompson also added that the doors will have a new locking hardware on them, a new intercom system will be in place, and additional security and cameras.