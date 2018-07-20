  • WFOR TVOn Air

PARKLAND (CBSMiami/AP) — The Parkland, Florida high school where 17 people were killed in a mass shooting in February is getting an official therapy dog to help students who need emotional support.

 

River, a 3-month-old female Bernese mountain dog-poodle mix, has been adopted by Ray and Diana Haneski.

Diana is a library media specialist at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, where she helped shelter 50 kids during the attack.

Now she’ll be able to take River, donated by Utah Bernedoodles, into the school each day, to be available for anyone who needs comforting.

According to her Twitter feed, she held a “Yappy Hour” Thursday night at a Coral Springs pizzeria for anyone who wanted to come and meet River.

 

As she tries to prepare herself to return to the school, she said, “River’s going to help in the future with a lot of struggles and trouble.”

School starts Wednesday, August 15 in Broward County.

