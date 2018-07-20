Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police detectives in conjunction with the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, arrested an individual for possession and transmission of child pornography.

Detectives received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which indicated an individual, was using internet connections throughout the City of Fort Lauderdale to transmit illicit images of children.

The individual was identified as Gene Martin Lumsden, 47, of Fort Lauderdale and was arrested on Wednesday, at approximately 5 p.m.

Fort Lauderdale detectives along with ICAC Task Force members made contact with Lumsden at his residence where several electronic devices were seized and later forensically reviewed.

Lumsden has been charged with promoting sexual performance by a child, transmission of pornography by electronic device and computer pornography.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending the outcome of forensic electronic examinations.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Y. Pence at 954-888-5350 or National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-The-Lost.