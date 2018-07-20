Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – North Miami police responded to a possible home invasion Friday afternoon.

Police said homeowners came home at around 4 p.m. to find an intruder inside their residence near Northeast 29th Street and 4th Avenue.

The owners found the front door open and a confrontation followed, according to police.

Authorities said an ambulance had to be called to the residence, where emergency medical technicians proceeded to render aid to the suspect.

Police said the suspect had to be bandaged, before being placed in a police car.

It is not clear if there were any other suspects.

Police continue to investigate.