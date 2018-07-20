Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Get ready to feel the heat this weekend with a forecast high temperature of 95° Sunday, which would make it the hottest day we have this year besting our June 21 and 22 highs of 94°.

What will make this weekend especially hot is not only the humidity but also the lack of widespread summer showers and storms.

By noon each day the heat index will be approaching 100 degrees and once it hits, it will stay there for a few hours. There may be a few showers and storms that may provide some relief, but they will not occur until late in the afternoon and will not be widespread.

Do not expect much relief at the beach. The southwest to west wind, which is responsible for this weekend’s heat, can actually prevent that nice cool sea breeze from developing. What is normally a nice and comfortable ocean breeze will be replaced by a hotter land breeze keeping temperatures above 90 degrees on the beach.

With the sunny and hot forecast comes the potential for air quality issues as pollutants are literally baked at the surface. A moderate air quality is forecast for the weekend, which primarily affects those individuals with respiratory issues. A good precaution for everyone is to avoid strenuous activity right in the middle of the day when pollutants and heat issues may be the highest.

Drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks this weekend to avoid any heat-related complications. Heavy sweating, tiredness, and nausea are all signs the heat is getting to you. Take a break and cool down to avoid the possibility of heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke. Most of all be patient, slightly cooler temperatures along with more storms are in the forecast for next week.