TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) — There is more than half a billion dollars up for grabs this weekend in the Mega Millions and Powerball drawings.

Jackpots for both multi-state games, Powerball and Mega Millions, have risen to a combined total of $563 million.

The Powerball jackpot remains at $130 million after Wednesday night’s draw, and the Mega Millions jackpot has increased to $433 million.

Powerball jackpots start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The chance of winning the Powerball jackpot is 292.2 million to one.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are played in 44 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions jackpots also start at $40 million and roll over until the jackpot is won.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot with a $2 ticket are 1-in-302.5 million.

