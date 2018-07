Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DORAL (CBSMiami) — A motorcycle officer for the Doral Police Department is in the hospital after getting into a crash Friday afternoon.

Chopper 4 flew over the scene at NW 112th Avenue and 90th Street in Doral shortly after the crash.

The unidentified officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital to be treated for injuries but the extent of those injuries is not known.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.